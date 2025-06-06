Biloxi Breakers Appoint Justin Barr as Community Ambassador

June 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







Biloxi, MS - The newly named Biloxi Breakers announced that former team captain Justin Barr has been appointed to the organization's front office as a Senior Corporate Partnership Executive and Community Ambassador. Justin's role will focus on leading the team's community initiatives off the ice, ensuring that Biloxi has a hockey team to be proud of. Justin is married to Maria, a local Biloxi native and they have two children who continue to call Biloxi home.

Team owner Chris Bryniarski stated, "We are committed to making a statement to our fans that we will continue to build our front office from the ground up. With Assistant General Manager Nate, Director of Ticketing Danielle, and now Justin on board, we believe we are assembling the right team. We haven't stopped and won't stop until we are confident that we have the staff necessary to fill the Coliseum every night and to serve our fans, sponsors, and season ticket holders with the professionalism they deserve. I'm excited about this new era."

The FPHL is a Single A Minor Professional hockey league and will be entering its 16th season in the fall of 2025.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2025

Biloxi Breakers Appoint Justin Barr as Community Ambassador - Biloxi Breakers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.