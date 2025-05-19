Mississippi Staffer Makes the Jump to ECHL

May 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Mississippi Pro Hockey is proud to announce in house PA announcer Josh Law has recently accepted a position with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

Law has been an influential part of returning hockey to the Gulf Coast and has been a huge part of the last three years of the organization from working with our corporate partners to bringing people out to games and also designing merchandise and jerseys. Josh has played a huge part in the Mississippi Hockey history and we wish him nothing but the best on his journey forward.

Law told media members "It seems like being here and announcing the neutral site games was yesterday. These past three years have been some of the best I've had. From getting to work in the front office to living my dream of being the Voice of the Sea Wolves inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Today I am announcing that the 2024-2025 Season was my last as public address announcer with the Mississippi Sea Wolves and Mississippi Pro Hockey. I am happy to announce I will be joining the Florida Everblades of the ECHL starting this upcoming 2025-2026 season. I want to say thank you to everyone within Mississippi Pro Hockey and the fans that have come to support hockey on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. I am forever thankful for the memories that have been created and for the new friends as well as the old friends I've reconnected with! I will miss you all but I know I will see you down the road again soon!"







