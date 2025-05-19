Winners of Fan Awards Revealed

May 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons organization announced the winners of the 2025 Fan Awards.

This was the first year the River Dragons conducted the Fan Awards, giving fans the opportunity to vote for their favorite players in categories both serious and not so serious. Fans voted via social media and emailed their votes.

Below are the winners, runners-up and others who received votes for each category, listed in order of most votes to least votes.

Favorite Specialty Jersey

Winner: Valentine's Day

Co Runners-Up: Military Night and Pietrantonio Night

Others: Ugly Christmas Sweater

Favorite Jersey

Winner: Black

Runners-Up: Teal

Others: Red

White

Favorite Moment

Winner: Military Night

Quad Runners-Up: Athens Playoff Win, Doc vs. Powe, Meeting Players, Pietrantonio Night,

Others: Teddy Bear Toss

Kyle Moore fights

Legends weekend

Connor Lind fights

Game 1, Round 2 win

Hat tricks

Brian Dunford's majestic twirls

Best Hair

Winner: Hunter Bersani

Runners-Up: Ryan Galvin

Others: Alex Jmaeff

Scott Docherty

Kirk Underwood

Brian Dunford

Nolan Slachetka

Justin MacDonald

Connor Lind

Trevor Babin

Austin Daae

Alex Storjohann

Hugh Anderson

Joel Texmo

Biggest Rival

Winner: Athens

Runners-Ups: Carolina

Heart and Soul

Winner: Hunter Bersani

Runners-Up: Kirk Underwood

Others: Cody Wickline

Ryan Hunter

Matt Petizian

Kyle Moore

Justin MacDonald

Trevor Babin

Ryan Galvin

Brian Dunford

Nathan Balkwill

Fan Favorite

Winner: Scott Docherty

Runners-Up: Hunter Bersani

Others: Kirk Underwood

Justin MacDonald

Kyle Moore

Trevor Babin

Ryan Hunter

Connor Lind

Brodie Thornton

Nathan Balkwill

Most Valuable Player

Winner: Cody Wickline

Runners-Up: Ryan Hunter

Others: Justin MacDonald

Trevor Babin

Alex Storjohann

Kyle Moore

Austin Daae

Nolan Slachetka

Kirk Underwood







