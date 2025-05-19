Winners of Fan Awards Revealed
May 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons organization announced the winners of the 2025 Fan Awards.
This was the first year the River Dragons conducted the Fan Awards, giving fans the opportunity to vote for their favorite players in categories both serious and not so serious. Fans voted via social media and emailed their votes.
Below are the winners, runners-up and others who received votes for each category, listed in order of most votes to least votes.
Favorite Specialty Jersey
Winner: Valentine's Day
Co Runners-Up: Military Night and Pietrantonio Night
Others: Ugly Christmas Sweater
Favorite Jersey
Winner: Black
Runners-Up: Teal
Others: Red
White
Favorite Moment
Winner: Military Night
Quad Runners-Up: Athens Playoff Win, Doc vs. Powe, Meeting Players, Pietrantonio Night,
Others: Teddy Bear Toss
Kyle Moore fights
Legends weekend
Connor Lind fights
Game 1, Round 2 win
Hat tricks
Brian Dunford's majestic twirls
Best Hair
Winner: Hunter Bersani
Runners-Up: Ryan Galvin
Others: Alex Jmaeff
Scott Docherty
Kirk Underwood
Brian Dunford
Nolan Slachetka
Justin MacDonald
Connor Lind
Trevor Babin
Austin Daae
Alex Storjohann
Hugh Anderson
Joel Texmo
Biggest Rival
Winner: Athens
Runners-Ups: Carolina
Heart and Soul
Winner: Hunter Bersani
Runners-Up: Kirk Underwood
Others: Cody Wickline
Ryan Hunter
Matt Petizian
Kyle Moore
Justin MacDonald
Trevor Babin
Ryan Galvin
Brian Dunford
Nathan Balkwill
Fan Favorite
Winner: Scott Docherty
Runners-Up: Hunter Bersani
Others: Kirk Underwood
Justin MacDonald
Kyle Moore
Trevor Babin
Ryan Hunter
Connor Lind
Brodie Thornton
Nathan Balkwill
Most Valuable Player
Winner: Cody Wickline
Runners-Up: Ryan Hunter
Others: Justin MacDonald
Trevor Babin
Alex Storjohann
Kyle Moore
Austin Daae
Nolan Slachetka
Kirk Underwood
