2025-26 Schedule Released

June 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons released the 2025-26 schedule on Friday, June 27.

The schedule features 28 home games and 28 away games, totaling 56 regular-season games for the 2025-26 season. For the first time ever, all River Dragons home games at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, GA will be on Friday and Saturday evenings, with Friday games scheduled for 7:35 p.m. and Saturday games at 7:05 p.m.

Columbus will open the season in Florence, SC on Friday, Oct. 10 against a new face in the FPHL and a new region rival, the Pee Dee IceCats. The team will be on the road for the first four weeks of the season before returning to Columbus for opening weekend at the Civic Center on Friday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 15.

The River Dragons will host the IceCats on Nov. 14 for the first home game of the season, and will have the rebranded Mississippi Sea Wolves, the Biloxi Breakers, in Columbus on Nov. 15.

Your River Dragons top rival as voted on by the fans, the Athens Rock Lobsters, will make their first visit to Columbus on Friday, Dec. 5. Another contender for the River Dragons, the Carolina Thunderbirds, will make the trip to HockeyTown on Boxing Day - Dec. 26.

The FPHL has expanded in 2025 with new teams. The IceCats being one of them, but also the Indiana Sentinels and Topeka Scarecrows will have their inaugural seasons in the FPHL. Located in Columbus, IN, the Sentinels will be joining the league and the River Dragons and Sentinels will compete for the first time on Jan. 16 in Indiana. The Scarecrows are returning to Topeka for the first time since 2001.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale and can be purchased through the River Dragons Office by calling (706) 507-4625 or emailing tickets@rdragons.com. Click here for more information. Individual and group tickets will also be available and can be purchased online at rdragons.com/tickets.







