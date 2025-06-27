Biloxi Breakers Announce the 2025-2026 Schedule

June 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers are proud to unveil the official game schedule for their inaugural 2025-2026 hockey season. Following an exciting off-season of preparation and rebranding, the Breakers are set to hit the ice this fall at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum - with new game times, thrilling giveaways, and a commitment to delivering an unforgettable fan experience on the Gulf Coast.

Team owner Chris Bryniarski shared his enthusiasm, stating:

"We are eagerly anticipating the Biloxi Breakers 2025-2026 season, and we are looking forward to a fresh, fast, and fierce brand of hockey that we think our fans will enjoy. We want to thank the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the support in bringing hockey back to the Gulf Coast and providing us with great dates for our home games. We look forward to seeing all of our fans in October!"

Biloxi Breakers Assistant General Manager Nate Gosline added:

"It has been a pleasure meeting many of our Season Ticket Holders and Corporate Partners over the last couple of months. I am very excited for all the positive changes that are coming during the 2025-2026 season - Our start times will now be consistent at 7 p.m. on all game nights and 4 p.m. on Sundays in addition to new and exciting fan giveaways throughout the season. We are going to have a winning team on and off the ice. We value all the support from our community."

Season tickets are still on sale; group tickets are now available and single-game tickets will be available soon. Fans are encouraged to visit biloxibreakers.net for the full 2025-2026 schedule and to reserve their seats for the most anticipated hockey season on the Gulf Coast.

Join the Breakers as they drop the puck this fall.







