2025-26 Schedule Released

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have released their full schedule for the 2025-26 season.

Danbury will play 56 regular-season games: 28 at Danbury Ice Arena, 27 on the road, and one at a neutral site. The neutral-site game is scheduled for March 21 in New Jersey against the Watertown Wolves.

The Hat Tricks will host 14 games on Fridays and 14 on Saturdays. In total, they play 26 Friday games (14 home, 12 road), 27 Saturday games (14 home, 13 road), two Wednesday games (both road), and one Sunday game (road).

The season opens at home against the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday, Oct. 10, at 7:30 p.m., followed by a second matchup on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m.

Out of the league's 14 opponents, Danbury will face six of the seven Empire Division teams and two from the Continental Division-the Carolina Thunderbirds and Pee Dee IceCats. The Hat Tricks will also face two new opponents in 2025-26: the Indiana Sentinels and the IceCats.

SCHEDULE SPLITS:

Binghamton Black Bears (E) - 16 games (seven home, nine road)

Blue Ridge Bobcats (E) - Six games (four home, two road)

Carolina Thunderbirds (C) - One game (home)

Indiana Sentinels (E) - Six games (two home, four road)

Pee Dee IceCats (C) - Three games (all road)

Port Huron Prowlers (E) - Seven times (five home, two road)

Watertown Wolves (E) - 17 times (nine home, eight road (one neutral site in New Jersey))

**All Friday home games are set for 7:30 p.m while Saturday home games are at 7 p.m. Times are subject to change.







