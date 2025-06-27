Athens Rock Lobsters Announce 2025-26 Full Season Schedule

June 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to unveil the full schedule for the 2025-26 season, marking their second campaign in the FPHL. After a memorable inaugural season that brought Crustacean Nation to life, the Rock Lobsters return to The Tank at Akins Ford Arena with a stacked slate of matchups featuring fan-favorite rivalries, returning opponents, and exciting new challengers.

Home Opener & Key Dates at The Tank

The Rock Lobsters' home schedule kicks off Saturday, October 25, 2025, against the Carolina Thunderbirds, reigniting one of the league's most electric rivalries. Athens will host 26 home games at Akins Ford Arena this season, welcoming fan-favorite foes like the Monroe Moccasins, Columbus River Dragons, and Pee Dee IceCats, as well as a late-season showdown with the Indiana Sentinels. The official Theme Night Calendar-including giveaways, promotions, and fan-favorite theme games-is set to be released mid-July 2025. Stay tuned, Crustacean Nation!

2025-26 HOME SCHEDULE - AKINS FORD ARENA

Date Opponent

Sat, Oct 25 Carolina Thunderbirds

Fri, Oct 31 Carolina Thunderbirds

Sat, Nov 1 Carolina Thunderbirds

Sat, Nov 8 Monroe Moccasins

Sun, Nov 9 Monroe Moccasins

Sat, Nov 29 Monroe Moccasins

Sun, Nov 30 Monroe Moccasins

Thu, Dec 11 Pee Dee IceCats

Fri, Dec 12 Pee Dee IceCats

Sat, Dec 27 Pee Dee IceCats

Wed, Dec 31 Columbus River Dragons

Fri, Jan 9 Pee Dee IceCats

Sat, Jan 10 Pee Dee IceCats

Sun, Jan 11 Columbus River Dragons

Fri, Jan 23 Biloxi Breakers

Sat, Jan 24 Biloxi Breakers

Fri, Jan 30 Pee Dee IceCats

Sat, Jan 31 Pee Dee IceCats

Sun, Feb 1 Columbus River Dragons

Wed, Feb 18 Columbus River Dragons

Fri, Feb 27 Monroe Moccasins

Sat, Feb 28 Monroe Moccasins

Sun, Mar 1 Carolina Thunderbirds

Sat, Mar 14 Carolina Thunderbirds

Sun, Mar 15 Carolina Thunderbirds

Sun, Mar 29 Monroe Moccasins

Fri, Apr 3 Indiana Sentinels

Sat, Apr 4 Indiana Sentinels

2025-26 ROAD SCHEDULE

Date Opponent

Fri, Oct 17 at Indiana Sentinels

Sat, Oct 18 at Indiana Sentinels

Fri, Oct 24 at Pee Dee IceCats

Fri, Nov 14 at Binghamton Black Bears

Sat, Nov 15 at Binghamton Black Bears

Fri, Nov 21 at Monroe Moccasins

Sat, Nov 22 at Monroe Moccasins

Fri, Dec 5 at Columbus River Dragons

Sat, Dec 6 at Columbus River Dragons

Sat, Dec 13 at Pee Dee IceCats

Fri, Dec 19 at Columbus River Dragons

Sat, Dec 20 at Columbus River Dragons

Fri, Dec 26 at Pee Dee IceCats

Fri, Jan 2 at Baton Rouge Zydeco

Sat, Jan 3 at Baton Rouge Zydeco

Fri, Jan 16 at Pee Dee IceCats

Sat, Jan 17 at Pee Dee IceCats

Fri, Feb 13 at Monroe Moccasins

Sat, Feb 14 at Monroe Moccasins

Fri, Feb 20 at Baton Rouge Zydeco

Sat, Feb 21 at Baton Rouge Zydeco

Fri, Mar 6 at Pee Dee IceCats

Sat, Mar 7 at Pee Dee IceCats

Fri, Mar 13 at Carolina Thunderbirds

Fri, Mar 27 at Carolina Thunderbirds

Sat, Mar 28 at Carolina Thunderbirds

Fri, Apr 10 at Monroe Moccasins

Sat, Apr 11 at Monroe Moccasins

Get Ready for Season Two

With new head coach Garrett Rutledge at the helm and fresh faces on the roster, the Athens Rock Lobsters are ready to bring the claws back out. From thrilling rivalries to theme nights and community engagement, the 2025-26 season promises non-stop action and fun for fans of all ages.

Season tickets and group packages are available now. Follow us on social for updates, theme night announcements, and exclusive offers.







