Athens Rock Lobsters Announce 2025-26 Full Season Schedule
June 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to unveil the full schedule for the 2025-26 season, marking their second campaign in the FPHL. After a memorable inaugural season that brought Crustacean Nation to life, the Rock Lobsters return to The Tank at Akins Ford Arena with a stacked slate of matchups featuring fan-favorite rivalries, returning opponents, and exciting new challengers.
Home Opener & Key Dates at The Tank
The Rock Lobsters' home schedule kicks off Saturday, October 25, 2025, against the Carolina Thunderbirds, reigniting one of the league's most electric rivalries. Athens will host 26 home games at Akins Ford Arena this season, welcoming fan-favorite foes like the Monroe Moccasins, Columbus River Dragons, and Pee Dee IceCats, as well as a late-season showdown with the Indiana Sentinels. The official Theme Night Calendar-including giveaways, promotions, and fan-favorite theme games-is set to be released mid-July 2025. Stay tuned, Crustacean Nation!
2025-26 HOME SCHEDULE - AKINS FORD ARENA
Date Opponent
Sat, Oct 25 Carolina Thunderbirds
Fri, Oct 31 Carolina Thunderbirds
Sat, Nov 1 Carolina Thunderbirds
Sat, Nov 8 Monroe Moccasins
Sun, Nov 9 Monroe Moccasins
Sat, Nov 29 Monroe Moccasins
Sun, Nov 30 Monroe Moccasins
Thu, Dec 11 Pee Dee IceCats
Fri, Dec 12 Pee Dee IceCats
Sat, Dec 27 Pee Dee IceCats
Wed, Dec 31 Columbus River Dragons
Fri, Jan 9 Pee Dee IceCats
Sat, Jan 10 Pee Dee IceCats
Sun, Jan 11 Columbus River Dragons
Fri, Jan 23 Biloxi Breakers
Sat, Jan 24 Biloxi Breakers
Fri, Jan 30 Pee Dee IceCats
Sat, Jan 31 Pee Dee IceCats
Sun, Feb 1 Columbus River Dragons
Wed, Feb 18 Columbus River Dragons
Fri, Feb 27 Monroe Moccasins
Sat, Feb 28 Monroe Moccasins
Sun, Mar 1 Carolina Thunderbirds
Sat, Mar 14 Carolina Thunderbirds
Sun, Mar 15 Carolina Thunderbirds
Sun, Mar 29 Monroe Moccasins
Fri, Apr 3 Indiana Sentinels
Sat, Apr 4 Indiana Sentinels
2025-26 ROAD SCHEDULE
Date Opponent
Fri, Oct 17 at Indiana Sentinels
Sat, Oct 18 at Indiana Sentinels
Fri, Oct 24 at Pee Dee IceCats
Fri, Nov 14 at Binghamton Black Bears
Sat, Nov 15 at Binghamton Black Bears
Fri, Nov 21 at Monroe Moccasins
Sat, Nov 22 at Monroe Moccasins
Fri, Dec 5 at Columbus River Dragons
Sat, Dec 6 at Columbus River Dragons
Sat, Dec 13 at Pee Dee IceCats
Fri, Dec 19 at Columbus River Dragons
Sat, Dec 20 at Columbus River Dragons
Fri, Dec 26 at Pee Dee IceCats
Fri, Jan 2 at Baton Rouge Zydeco
Sat, Jan 3 at Baton Rouge Zydeco
Fri, Jan 16 at Pee Dee IceCats
Sat, Jan 17 at Pee Dee IceCats
Fri, Feb 13 at Monroe Moccasins
Sat, Feb 14 at Monroe Moccasins
Fri, Feb 20 at Baton Rouge Zydeco
Sat, Feb 21 at Baton Rouge Zydeco
Fri, Mar 6 at Pee Dee IceCats
Sat, Mar 7 at Pee Dee IceCats
Fri, Mar 13 at Carolina Thunderbirds
Fri, Mar 27 at Carolina Thunderbirds
Sat, Mar 28 at Carolina Thunderbirds
Fri, Apr 10 at Monroe Moccasins
Sat, Apr 11 at Monroe Moccasins
Get Ready for Season Two
With new head coach Garrett Rutledge at the helm and fresh faces on the roster, the Athens Rock Lobsters are ready to bring the claws back out. From thrilling rivalries to theme nights and community engagement, the 2025-26 season promises non-stop action and fun for fans of all ages.
Season tickets and group packages are available now. Follow us on social for updates, theme night announcements, and exclusive offers.
