Meet & Greet Garrett Rutledge

June 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Athens Rock Lobsters are officially kicking off a new era.

Join us Tuesday, July 1st at Live Wire in Downtown Athens for Tiki Taco Tuesday; a can't-miss night featuring the official introduction of new Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. The press conference and fan event will begin at 6:00 PM, with Coach Rutledge set to take questions from media and fans during a live Q&A.

Following the Q&A, fans will have the opportunity to meet Coach Rutledge one-on-one during an exclusive Fan Meet & Greet, complete with tacos, team updates, and a few crustacean-sized surprises.

Rock Lobsters President Scott Hull will also take the stage to share thoughts on the upcoming season and the excitement surrounding the new leadership behind the bench.

Fans can also expect:

A special appearance by Clawdius, everyone's favorite oversized shellfish.

2024-25 Season Ticket information and exclusive fan perks.

Early details and announcements for the upcoming Rock Lobsters season-including hints about the schedule, roster updates, and more.

Get directions HERE to Live Wire in Athens.

Whether you're a diehard from Day One or new to the Crustacean Nation, this is your chance to hear what's next-and who's leading the charge-as we head into a bold new season of Rock Lobsters hockey.

TIKI TACOS. BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS. LOBSTER ENERGY.

It's all happening Tuesday, July 1st at Live Wire Athens.

Doors open at 5:30 PM. Q&A starts at 6:00 PM. Free to attend and no RSVP required!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.