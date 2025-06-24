Carolina Announces Season Opener against Pee Dee

June 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds begin their season at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on October 17th, 2025, against the Pee Dee IceCats, one of the newest franchises in the FPHL.

Carolina, who has made three straight Commissioners Cup Final appearances, will start its 56-game campaign at home for the first time since the 2021-22 season. This will be only the third time in nine seasons that Carolina begins its season at home with the Thunderbirds winning both games. Carolina beat the Port Huron Prowlers to begin its Commissioner Cup Title year in the 2018-19 season, 4-3, and beat the Delaware Thunder, 8-3, at the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Thunderbirds went 20-5-3 at home last season under direction of second year Head Coach, Steve Harrison, who guided the Thunderbirds to a Continental Division regular season title. The Thunderbirds earned the one seed in the Continental Division and had home ice advantage until the Finals in the Commissioners Cup Playoffs. Carolina went 3-1-0 in the playoffs at home.

The Pee Dee IceCats, one of three new teams to the Federal Prospects Hockey League, comes to Winston-Salem to face the Thunderbirds to open the season. The IceCats, based out of Florence, South Carolina, join the Continental Division for the 2025-26 season. Along with Pee Dee, the Continental Division consists of Carolina, the Monroe Moccasins, Columbus River Dragons, Athens Rock Lobsters, Baton Rouge Zydeco, and the rebranded Biloxi Breakers, formerly the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

Don't miss any of the action for the Thunderbirds in their 2025-26 season. Season tickets are available NOW. Email Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@carolinathunderbirds.com to secure your season tickets now!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.