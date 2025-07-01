Steven Ford Returns to Carolina in Trade with Indiana

July 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have announced the completion of a trade with the Indiana Sentinels.

The Thunderbirds have traded for defenseman Steven Ford who returns to Carolina after playing in 23 games for the organization last season. Ford, a native of Dallas, Texas, tallied seven points for the Thunderbirds last season, before he was traded to HC Venom on March 10th. Ford was then taken by the Sentinels in the 2025 FPHL Expansion Draft.

Ford finished his 2024-25 season playing for four different teams in the FPHL, the Blue Ridge Bobcats, Athens Rock Lobsters, Carolina and HC Venom, playing in 45 games. Across his FPHL career, the 27-year-old has played in 104 games, totaling 23 points and 345 penalty minutes.

Carolina begins its 2025-26 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats at 7:35 p.m.







