Dan Stone Set to Return

July 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears, back-to-back defending Commissioner's Cup champions, are proud to announce the fourth re-signing of the offseason. Dan Stone is now set to return for his third season with the Black Bears.

Stone follows Jesse Anderson as the second defenseman to re-sign with Binghamton for the upcoming season. After playing in all 56 games his first year, Stone played in 49 last season. Across his 105 games, he has produced 13 goals and 58 assists setting new career-highs in 2024. Stone is known around the league for his "shutdown" capabilities, which led him to leading the league with a +56 rating with only 18 PIM.

In the playoffs, Stone has appeared in all 15 possible games for Binghamton. He has three goals and two assists in the postseason during the Black Bears back-to-back title runs. This past season he was rated +11 in eight playoff contests.

"Very excited to be back in Binghamton for another season. (I) Can't wait for the season to start." -Dan Stone

