Jesse Anderson Set for Season Four

June 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears, back-to-back defending Commissioner's Cup champions, are proud to announce the second re-signing of the offseason. Jesse Anderson is set to return for his fourth season with the Black Bears.

Anderson first joined the organization in the 2022-23 season after playing the previous year in Roanoke. He played in 26 games during the regular season and all five playoff contests. For the past two years, Anderson has transitioned to playing on the blue line, and his points have flourished. He has 70 assists and 21 goals since making the full-time switch to defense, including nine multi-assist games this past season.

Jesse has served as an assistant captain the last two years during the Black Bears title runs. In the postseason, Anderson has appeared in every playoff game the last three years and retains a +/- rating of +12. With his re-signing, the Black Bears have brought back two players from the Commissioner's Cup championship squad. Welcome back to Binghamton, Jesse!

Season Tickets are on sale now! Make sure you are a part of the Black Bears family and don't miss a second of the action. Call 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor offices inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can save up to 30% on tickets and get even more savings in benefits!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.