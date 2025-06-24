Wolves Add 3 to the Den

June 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







Let's welcome to the pack our selections from yesterday's Dispersal Draft!

From the Motor City Rockers:

Defenseman- Josh Colten

Defenseman-Mac Diver

From the Danville Dashers:

Forward- Blake Siewertsen

We are excited to have them join the Watertown Wolves for this upcoming season!







