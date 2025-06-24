Wolves Add 3 to the Den
June 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Watertown Wolves News Release
Let's welcome to the pack our selections from yesterday's Dispersal Draft!
From the Motor City Rockers:
Defenseman- Josh Colten
Defenseman-Mac Diver
From the Danville Dashers:
Forward- Blake Siewertsen
We are excited to have them join the Watertown Wolves for this upcoming season!
