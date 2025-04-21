From the Desk of the General Manager

April 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







Our season concluded Saturday night in Binghamton.

I would like to thank each and every staff member, the players, coach, the team members and boosters. Your enthusiasm and sportsmanship have been inspiring and hard work has not been unnoticed!

I also want to express our appreciation to our generous sponsors. Your support has made all the difference in bringing our organization to life. You have truly elevated this team to where we are today. We hope to see again next season!

And, of course, to our incredible Season pass holders and our Fans!! Thank you for your dedication and support. We hope you continue to be back in the arena again next season to support our team, cheering them on like you always have through and through!

On behalf of everyone here, we thank you once again for being a part of the Watertown Wolves. We hope to see you all back next season!!

Candi Churchill

Front Office General Manager

