Wolves Drop Game 1 to Black Bears, 3-2

April 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown, NY - Playoff hockey returned to the Watertown Municipal Arena on this Friday evening, as the Wolves hosted the Binghamton Black Bears in the first game of the quarterfinals round in the Empire Division. Having met eight times in the regular season, the Wolves were trying to break the stranglehold the Black Bears have held, winning 7 of the previous meetings.

Scott Ramaekers put the defending champions on the board at 6:27 of the first period, slapping one off the skate of Wolves starter Breandan Colgan. Austin Thompson and Tyson Kirkby had the assists on the goal.

The Black Bears Gavin Yates added to the Binghamton lead at the 9:57 mark, with a power play goal, assisted by Kyle Stephan, stretching the score to 2-0.

Binghamton ended up outshooting Watertown 16-5 in the first twenty minutes, and took the 2-0 lead to the room at the first intermission.

Period number two was a battle between the blue lines, with each team having to kill off a couple of penalties, including a couple 5 on 3's. The Wolves managed to kill off their two man short effort, then took advantage when it was their turn, and picked up a power play goal at 16:06 of the second when Trevor Lord sent one off the shoulder of Connor McAnanama, cutting the Bears lead in half. Jimmy Lodge and Domenic Della Civita had the assists.

The Black Bears continued to out shoot Watertown, this time 12-11. The teams would head to the locker rooms with the score 2-1

Just :19 into the third period, Davide Gaeta sniped a shot over the shoulder of McAnanama knotting the game at 2 each, assisted by Trevor Grasby, and exciting the home crowd.

The Black Bears took advantage of a Wolves mistake in the defensive zone, and CJ Stubbs made the most of it, scoring at the 10:24 mark, putting the Black Bears back on top 3-2.

Binghamton held on through a frenzied final nine minutes and scored the 3-2 win.

Game two of the series moves to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton on Saturday night, with game three, if necessary, scheduled for Monday in Binghamton.

