Wolves Announce Fresh New Look

The Wolves are proud to usher in a new era of professional hockey in the North Country with a bold, refreshed look that honors both our roots and our future.

Back to our royal blue & white origins-with a powerful splash of red to represent our pride and unwavering support for Fort Drum.

Our new logo keeps the spirit of the Wolves alive, with a more aggressive, modern edge. We've stayed true to what's been ours since 2014-but made it unmistakably Watertown. No more "that looks like a college team"-this is our identity.

The Shield Logo:

The "W" stands strong for Watertown

Forming the mountains and hills that surround us

With the Black River flowing beneath-what this town was built on

Surrounded by trees of the North Country

And anchored by a paw, symbolizing the heart of the Wolves

New colors. New logo. Same relentless Wolves hockey.

Merchandise drops soon! Get ready to rep the pack.

