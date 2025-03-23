Wolves Four Goals in First Wasn't Enough

March 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - For the final time in the regular season the Wolves and Black Bears met tonight in the Watertown Municipal Arena. After last nights 6-1 loss, the Wolves would one again find themselves trying to get back to the win column, and also trying to close the gap with Port Huron for the third playoff spot in the Empire division.

Unlike Friday night, This Saturday found Watertown lighting the lamp several times in the first period.

Trevor Lord started the scoring lifting past Black Bears starter CJ Hapward at the 9:24 mark, with the assist going to Davide Gaeta.

Andrew Whalen slapped home Watertown's second goal at the 10:20 mark, with Dustin Henning and Trevor Neumann getting the helpers on the play.

Trevor Lord netted his second of the night at 11:58 of the period to stretch the Wolves lead to 3-0, assisted by Gaeta and Trevor Grasby.

At 17:06 Davide Gaeta added another goal to the lead making it 4-0. Grasby and Lord had the assists on the goal, giving Lord his third point in the first 20 minutes.

Binghamton doubled up Watertown in the shots on goal total, 18-9 in the first, but Watertown held the 4-0 lead at the break.

The tide would turn in period 2 as all the scoring belonged to the Black Bears. Gavin Yates got the scoring started at the 1:45 mark on a power play goal, assisted by Daniel Stone and Kyle Stephan.

Nicholas Swain added the second goal for Binhamton at 4:15 of the frame assisted by Stone and Scott Ramaekers, cutting the Wolves lead in half. 4-2

Daniel Stone added the second power play goal of the period for the Black Bears at 9:11 of the period closing the gap to 4-3. Gavin Yates and CJ Stubs had the assists on the goal.

The Black Bears continued to outshoot Watertown, 22-9 in the second and 40-18 after 40 minutes of play.

Just 1:11 into the third, the Black Bears completed the comeback with a Scott Ramaeker to tie the game at 4 each.

At the 5:09 mark, Cameron Clark put the Black Bears out front for the first time assisted by Scott Ramaekers making the score 5-4.

Nicholas Swain would strike again at the 16:43 mark extending the Black Bears lead to 6-4.Dan Weiber and Scott Ramaekers had the assists on the goal.

Binghamton added an empty net goal at 19:32, by Christopher Mott, assisted by Anthony Bernardo and Cameron Clark, giving the Black Bears 7 unanswered goals to close the game out.

Binghamton outshot Watertown 65-22 for the game.

The Wolves will head out on the road next weekend as they travel to Danville to take on the Dashers for two games. For the Black Bears next weekend, it will be a home and home series with the second place Danbury Dashers.

