Prowlers Shutout Sea Wolves in Michigan Finale, 6-0

March 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves rolled into McMorran Arena for the final of a five game set against the Prowlers. Port Huron took the first four matchups of the series and look to continue their domination of the set as they look for home ice advantage in the playoffs. Mississippi came in after a tough loss last night to Motor City while trying to make a case for player accomplishments.

The first period got off to a rough start for the Sea Wolves as just 46 seconds in Reginald Millette found the back of the net on an odd angle shot past Richie Parent for the 1-0 lead. Later in the period on the man advantage Alex Johnson tipped home an Austin Fetterly clapper from the point to give the Prowlers the 2-0 edge.

Even though the second frame saw a lot of back and forth it was once again Port Huron who found the scoring touch as Tucker Scantlebury had his stick on the ice for a Vincent Dekumbis pass that deflected in for a 3-0 lead 13:49 into the period.

7:19 into the final frame Dekumbis buried one of his own to dash hopes for the Sea Wolves of a third period resurgence. 3:59 later Dekumbis tallied again making it a 5-0 lead. Millette added one more for the 6-0 victory.

Parent stopped 45 of 51 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return to action next Friday night in Monroe at 7pm. Catch all the action on Youtube.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.