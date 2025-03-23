FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

HC VENOM at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Rockers Best Venom HC 5-2, Improve Playoff Position

by Brady Beedon

Fraser, MI - It was a critical weekend for the Motor City Rockers and their postseason hopes.

The Rockers capped off a massively successful weekend with a 4-2 win over Hockey Club Venom.

Motor City forward TJ Sneath got the scoring started halfway through the first, when he finished a two-on-one rush, netting his third goal in as many games.

That would be the only scoring in the opening period, heading into the middle frame at 1-0 Rockers.

Ivan Ponivanov found the back of the net 3:15 into the middle period, tying the game for the Venom at 1-1.

Neither side would light the lamp for the majority of the second period, unit Hunter Hall scored his sixth of the season with 3:33 left, giving the Rockers lead, 2-1.

HC Venom didn't wait long to even the game in third, when Stavros Soilis tied the game just :16 into the third.

Rockers fans wouldn't have to wait long to break the tie, as Rockers leading scorer Eli Rivers tallied his 26th of the season just 2:13 later, giving Motor City a lead they would never relinquish.

Minutes later, Brad Reitter gave the Rockers a bit of cushion when he poked a rebound into the net, extending the lead to 4-2, and ultimately securing the win.

The win is the third in a row for Motor City, marking just the second time all year the Rockers have strung three wins in a row.

"It's been a process," head coach Jameson Milam said. "We've talked about it, and the results will come if we keep sticking to this plan. Guys are starting to find comfort in their lines and scoring more."

With the victory, the magic number for the Rockers to clinch a postseason berth sits at 14.

"It's one of those things as a coach you're satisfied, but as a player you can't be satisfied," Milam said. "It's not enough to go through just getting enough points. We got to really figure this out, get hot when the time is right, so that coming into the playoffs we are a confident team."

Motor City will continue their playoff push when they square off with rival Port Huron next Friday at Big Boy Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Carolina Shuts Out Bobcats 3-0

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - In another tight-checking playoff style game, the Carolina Thunderbirds battened down their hatches and shut out the Blue Ridge Bobcats 3-0 before Hitachi Energy Arena's biggest crowd of the season, 1,855 fans.

Both teams played through a scoreless first 40 minutes. Carson Andreoli took a slashing penalty early in the third, and the 'Cats had officially given Carolina's power play one too many opportunities. Roman Kraemer one-timed a shot past Greg Hussey to break the seal on the scoring. Jacob Schnapp stickhandled around a Bobcats defender and dropped a pass back for Jiri Pestuka 6:04 later to double Carolina's lead. Kramer, the game's first star, added an empty netter late to seal the deal.

Greg Hussey did everything he could and more in goal, stopping 53 of 55 Carolina shots.

The two teams meet again on Island Night at Hitachi Energy Arena on Friday. Doors open at 6:00PM with puck drop slated for 7:30pm.

