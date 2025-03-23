Motor City Rocks Out, 8-3

March 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Coming in on reversing fortunes, the Sea Wolves on a five-game winning streak and the Rockers coming in off a three game losing skid, it seemed to be an interesting matchup between a team already planning their summer and a team in playoff contention. Motor City came in hanging on to the final playoff seed in the Empire division, but knew with Hudson Valley up the road they needed to make a statement.

Early in the first Mississippi looked like the team we've seen the past few weeks when on an incredible play Carter Eha got the scoring started at 4:18 of the first on a Isiah Parris tip-in to give the Sea Wolves a 1-0 lead. However this seemed to ignite the Rockers as Motor City spent the rest of the period teeing off on goaltender Ed Coffey. 5:16 after the Eha goal Cody Oakes pounded away a rebound to tie things back up at 1 apiece. After that it seemed to open up a score at will as Yegor Kabatayev scored twice, Josh Colten tallied one as did TJ Sneath to give Motor City the 5-1 edge heading for period two.

It took just 51 seconds in the second period for Hunter Hall as he gave Motor City a 6-1 lead as Richie Parent took over the net for Mississippi. 7:45 later Eha made it a 6-2 game closing the gap for Mississippi, but 32 seconds later Colten buried his second of the game to make it a 7-2 lead for the Rockers. 5:05 later on a two on one breakaway Isiah Parris came streaking down to help the Sea Wolves close the gap to 7-3. Newcomer Cory Checco added a goal in the third to give Motor City the 8-3 win.

Coffey stopped 14 of 19 in the first earning the loss while Parent stopped 20 of 23.

The Sea Wolves go back to work tomorrow night to take on the Port Huron Prowlers at 7:05pm ET. Follow along on Youtube!

