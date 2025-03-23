Carolina Shuts out Bobcats 3-0

March 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - In another tight-checking playoff style game, the Carolina Thunderbirds battened down their hatches and shut out the Blue Ridge Bobcats 3-0 before Hitachi Energy Arena's biggest crowd of the season, 1,855 fans.

Both teams played through a scoreless first 40 minutes. Carson Andreoli took a slashing penalty early in the third, and the 'Cats had officially given Carolina's power play one too many opportunities. Roman Kraemer one-timed a shot past Greg Hussey to break the seal on the scoring. Jacob Schnapp stickhandled around a Bobcats defender and dropped a pass back for Jiri Pestuka 6:04 later to double Carolina's lead. Kramer, the game's first star, added an empty netter late to seal the deal.

Greg Hussey did everything he could and more in goal, stopping 53 of 55 Carolina shots.

The two teams meet again on Island Night at Hitachi Energy Arena on Friday. Doors open at 6:00PM with puck drop slated for 7:30pm. Tickets are available by calling 276-335-2100 or visiting blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.