Bobcats Re-Sign Brandon Reller for 2025-26 Season

June 17, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are excited to announce the re-signing of forward Brandon Reller for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Reller, 22, made an immediate impact after being acquired in a late-season trade from Athens. In just 15 games with the Bobcats, the 6'4", 225-pound former WHL standout tallied 7 goals and 9 assists for 16 points, along with 26 penalty minutes in the regular season. His physical presence and offensive production quickly made him a fan favorite at the Hitachi Energy Arena.

"I'm thrilled to be returning this upcoming season as a Blue Ridge Bobcat," said Reller. "I'm beyond excited to get back out there and do what I love in front of the best fans in the FPHL. I've never experienced such an incredible fan base as I did last season in Wytheville. Let's make this season one to remember!"

Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka praised Reller's impact on the team's late-season surge:

"Brandon brought a spark to our lineup the moment he arrived. His size, skill, and intensity set the tone for our team. When he came to Wytheville, he got the chance to play top-six minutes, and his potential came through. We're thrilled to have him back."

