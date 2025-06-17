Biloxi Breakers Appoint Charlie Pens Jr. as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations

June 17, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Biloxi Breakers, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, announce the hiring of Charlie Pens Jr. as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations. Charlie will oversee the team's daily operations. He will also lead the effort to recruit a full roster dedicated to competing for their first-ever Commissioners Cup on the Gulf Coast.

"The Federal Prospects Hockey League emphasizes understanding the league and identifying where to recruit talent. During our in-depth interviews, Charlie distinguished himself not only by his knowledge but also by his proven ability to succeed in this league. Our goal is to deliver a team on the ice that our fans are proud to support, and Charlie recognizes that the first step is making the playoffs, with the ultimate aim of bringing a championship to the passionate fans of Biloxi," stated team owner Chris Bryniarski.

Charlie played Major Junior for both Patrick Roy and Pascal Vincent. Pens has worked for Robby Glantz (Power Skating Coach, LA Kings) and trained with Mark Ciaccio (Skills Coach, NY Rangers) for multiple off-seasons, picking up training experience and player development skills. Pens has over 300 professional games as a player/GM and Coach. He hung his skates up after the 2022-2023 season, as Captain of the Watertown Wolves, to pursue coaching and hockey development career.

Pens expresses his excitement by telling the media "I am extremely grateful to the ownership for the opportunity to bring a high scoring, hard nosed team to the Coliseum. I want it to be the hardest place to play in the league. It's been a few tough seasons here but that is over now. Biloxi is going to be the place that everyone wants to play. The fans need to start getting excited. We are gonna give you something to cheer for and fully support. I hope to meet you all very soon. Go Breakers!"

Charlie will soon be having a special interview with newly hired team broadcaster Devin Dobek, giving fans a preview of what to expect for the upcoming season. Stay tuned to our website and social media channels for the latest updates for your Biloxi Breakers.







