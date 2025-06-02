Captain Danny Martin Returns for Third Season with Bobcats

June 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats today are excited to announce that F Danny Martin, the team's captain, will be returning to the club for the 2025-2026 season. The 29-year-old fan favorite forward will don his number 28 for a third straight season in Blue Ridge, and captain the club for its third season as a proud member of the FPHL.

"Last season this organization made tremendous progress," said Martin. "It's been fun to be a part of the growth of Hockey in Wytheville both in the community and improving as a team on the ice. I'm excited to be signing with the Bobcats for another season."

The 6'1" 185lb veteran forward has played in 344 career games in the FPHL, 92 of which have been with the Bobcats (including playoffs). The native of Canada's capitol city of Ottawa, Ontario is coming off his most productive season of professional hockey to date, posting career-highs in points per game average (1.2) and plus/minus (+24).

Bringing the captain back is a crucial signing for us. Danny has been with the organization through the ups and downs-starting from the tough first season to the high of making the playoffs last year," said head coach Vojtech Zemlicka. After experiencing the taste of the playoffs with this team, he's even hungrier for more."

With his 12 goals and 35 assists in 39 games last season, Martin combined those 47 points with his 36 in 2023-24 to assume the franchise's all-time lead in points with 83 (28 goals, 55 assists).

"He's ready to return to Blue Ridge and lead this team to bring a championship to our town and community," Zemlicka continued. "We're fortunate not just to have an exceptional player, but a leader with immense experience and expertise, ready to lead this team for another season."

Martin will again look to provide production and invaluable leadership, carrying the "C" on the chest of his sweater into the Bobcats third season of existence.

"We have a great coach and a great group of guys with high expectations for this season," Martin continued. "I can't wait to be back at Hitachi Energy Arena for that first puck drop."

Martin also looks poised to hit a career milestone with the Bobcats this season, currently sitting just 7 goals shy of 100 for his FPHL career.

"We're excited to have Danny Martin back with the Bobcats for another season," said Bobcats management. "Danny brings leadership, grit, and a team-first mentality that sets the tone in our locker room. His return is a big part of building on last season's momentum."

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and include exclusive perks and pricing. Secure your seats by visiting blueridgebobcats.com/tickets, calling 276-335-2100 or contacting Jenna Lewis at jlewis@blueridgebobcats.com.







