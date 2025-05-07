Blue Ridge Bobcats Finalize Hunter Hall Trade with Motor City

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats have officially completed the trade that sent forward Hunter Hall to Motor City during the 2024-25 season. In return, the Bobcats will receive forward Brendan Ronan and the rights to rookie standout Carson Baptiste.

Brendan Ronan brings a speedy, high-energy presence to the Bobcats' forward group. Ronan began the season in the SPHL with stints on several teams before joining the Athens Rock Lobsters in the FPHL. He was later acquired by Motor City, where he tallied 5 goals and 1 assist in just 10 games, showcasing his scoring ability and work ethic.

Carson Baptiste made an immediate impact as a rookie for Motor City, putting up an impressive 9 goals and 11 assists in 21 games before finishing the season with Peoria in the SPHL. Known for his speed and finishing touch, Baptiste adds an exciting future asset to the Bobcats' system.

"We're excited about what both Brendan and Carson bring to the table," said Bobcats management. "Ronan gives us a physical, experienced forward who can contribute immediately, while Baptiste has top-end offensive potential that we're thrilled to add to our rights list."

The Blue Ridge Bobcats continue to build toward a strong third season with key additions and a focus on developing talent both on and off the ice.

