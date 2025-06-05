Blue Ridge Bobcats Sign Standout Forward Kyle Heitzner

June 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are excited to announce the official signing of standout forward Kyle Heitzner for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Heitzner's player rights were acquired by the Bobcats during league meetings earlier this offseason, and the team wasted no time in securing the talented forward. Standing at 5'11" and weighing 190 pounds, Heitzner made his mark in the FPHL with 27 goals and 27 assists for 56 points in just 46 games, along with 109 penalty minutes, showcasing his dynamic combination of scoring ability and physical play.

A former OHL standout, Heitzner brings high-level experience and leadership to the Bobcats. In a heartfelt statement, he shared:

"I want to take a moment to express how truly grateful I am for the opportunity to play the game I love. Hockey has always been more than just a sport to me-it's a platform to grow, compete, and give back. Being here is a privilege I don't take lightly. I'm committed to giving everything I have on and off the ice-not only to help us win, but to be a leader in the community and give our fans something to be proud of every time we step out there. Your energy and support mean everything, and we'll work hard to make sure you feel it every game. To my coach-thank you for believing in me and what I can bring to this team. That trust means a lot, and my goal this year is to play a full season-something I know hasn't come easy in the past-but I'm ready to do the work and make this year different. Let's make this season one to remember-together."

Head Coach Vojta Zemlicka expressed his excitement for the new addition:

"Kyle is a 200-foot player with great attention to detail. Not only is he a proven goal scorer, but he's also very tough to play against. We believe his style of play and experience will be a perfect fit for our locker room. We're thrilled to have him in a Bobcats uniform this season."

With Heitzner's commitment, the Bobcats continue to build a roster focused on high character, talent, and grit as they prepare for a big year ahead in the FPHL.







