One Year in Monroe: A Message of Gratitude from Managing Ownership Partner Parker Moskal

Today marks one full year since the Monroe Moccasins returned professional hockey to the city of Monroe, and what a year it's been.

As the Managing Ownership Partner, I wanted to take a moment to say thank you. This past year has meant more to me than I can truly express. When we set out to bring hockey back to Monroe, I knew it would take more than just a team; it would take trust, teamwork, and the support of an entire community, and that's exactly what we found here.

From day one, Mayor Friday Ellis welcomed us with open arms and a shared vision. Working alongside him has been one of the most important parts of this journey. He's been a true partner and advocate, someone who genuinely cares about the city, about our fans, and about making sure the Moccasins are here to stay. Together, we've focused on making hockey not just successful, but sustainable and community-driven.

This past year, I've seen firsthand what Monroe is made of, from passionate fans, hardworking small business owners, incredible city leadership, and people who care about where they live. Whether it was school visits or packed nights at the Snake Pit, the sense of community has been overwhelming in the best possible way.

We didn't do this alone. Every ticket bought, every jersey worn, every child who got to meet a player or attend their first game, it all happened because Monroe showed up for us. You believed in us, and that's something I'll never take for granted.

Together, we shattered expectations by setting the FPHL's all-time single-season attendance record with 126,538 fans filling the arena over the course of the season, including multiple sold-out games. That number isn't just a milestone, it's a statement about what this city is capable of when it rallies around something special.

We're also proud to share that, through our community efforts and theme nights, we raised over $35,000 for local charitable causes. That impact wouldn't have been possible without your generosity and belief in giving back. Hockey brought us together, but it's the heart of this community that's truly made a difference.

One of the most incredible parts of this journey was bringing ice back to the Monroe Civic Center. It had been over 20 years since ice touched that arena floor. Most people thought it couldn't be done, that it was impossible to return hockey to a building that couldn't make its own ice. But we did it. With the help of a state-of-the-art chiller system and a lot of hard work and determination, we brought the ice back to Monroe. It was more than a technical accomplishment, it was symbolic. It represented a revival of its history that many thought had been lost forever.

Seeing the Civic Center come back to life has been nothing short of inspiring. It's not just about hockey, it's about giving this facility new purpose and new energy. The buzz in the arena, the music, the lights, the fans, all of it has played a role in helping the Civic Center return to its former glory. And we're not done. We're excited to continue working with city leadership and the community to keep building momentum, not just for the team, but for the entire venue and what it can mean to Monroe.

There's something special about seeing people come together around a shared passion. From families creating game-day traditions, to kids picking up a hockey stick for the first time, to lifelong fans finally getting to cheer for their hometown team again after 23 long years, these are the moments that make all the behind-the-scenes work worth it. They're what drive us to keep pushing forward.

It hasn't always been easy. Building something from the ground up comes with its challenges and we've had our fair share. But through every hurdle, we've had a city standing behind us. That kind of support doesn't go unnoticed. It fuels us. It inspires us. And it reinforces just how lucky we are to call Monroe home.

To our players, coaches, and staff, thank you for giving your all every single day. Your passion and dedication set the tone for everything we do. To our partners, thank you for believing in our mission and investing in something bigger than just a game. And to the fans, you are the heartbeat of this team. Your cheers, your energy, your unwavering pride, it means everything.

I truly believe we've built something special here, and I'm beyond excited for what's next. We're just getting started and I can't wait to keep growing this with all of you.

Thank you, Monroe. Here's to year two and many more.

Parker Moskal

Managing Ownership Partner, Monroe Moccasins







