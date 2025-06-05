Pee Dee IceCats Announce Trade of Three Players for Future Considerations

June 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats have announced the trade of the rights to forwards Lester Brown, Marian Pazitka, and Ricards Jelenskis in exchange for future considerations.

While these players had not yet reported to Florence or taken the ice for the IceCats, we appreciate their place in our early roster development and wish them the best as they continue their professional hockey careers elsewhere.

This move is part of a larger roster strategy as we prepare to officially introduce the faces of Pee Dee IceCats hockey. A press conference is coming soon, where we'll unveil our key staff and player signings, and believe us, it's going to make a splash.

Stay tuned, Pee Dee, the excitement is just getting started.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.