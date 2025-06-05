Micah Swift Named New Equipment Manager for the Baton Rouge Zydeco

Today, Micah Swift was announced as the new Equipment Manager for the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Bringing a wealth of experience and expertise, Micah is well-versed in ensuring players are well cared for both on and off the ice. He has over eight years of experience in skate sharpening, sewing, equipment ordering, and maintaining a professional, ready-to-go locker room-whether it's for morning skates or game days.

"I have a great relationship with Micah, having worked together previously when he served as my equipment manager in Corpus Christi," said Coach Cloutier. "He dedicated countless hours to making sure his players are always prepared, no matter the situation. I am confident Micah will help elevate our team to the next level."

Micah began his career in 2018 with the Mentor Ice Breakers. Most recently, he was with the Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). He is currently working towards his sports management degree online in his free time.

"Chris and I have assured Coach that we are willing to do whatever it takes to win. We are excited to expand our team by adding Micah to the Zydeco family", stated President Don Lewis.

