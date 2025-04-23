Season Ticket Renewals Set for the 2025/26 Season

April 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







The road to the 2025/26 Moccasins Hockey season starts now - and it's time to lock in your seats for another unforgettable year on the ice!

Current Season Ticket Holders - Renew for 2025/26!

If you haven't already been contacted, please email tickets@moccasinshockey.com with Season Ticket Renewal as your subject line.

In your message, please indicate whether you'd like to:

Pay in full, or

Make a $50 deposit per seat now, followed by two equal monthly payments closer to the start of the season.

Once received, our ticketing team will prepare and send your personalized invoice.

Pricing for the 2025/26 season will remain the same as last season!

Any changes to seat location or the number of tickets will take place after all current season ticket holders have had the chance to renew. Once that process is complete, available seats will be offered to current ticket holders for relocation or additions, before new sales begin.

New Season Ticket Holders - Your Time for 2025/26 is Almost Here!

We're excited to welcome new fans to the family for the upcoming 2025/26 season!

You'll soon be able to secure your seats by either:

Paying in full, or

Placing a $50 deposit per seat to hold your spot

To get started, please fill out this form:

https://forms.gle/dxKrVzyEwSxc33aX6

Once submitted, a member of our ticketing team will be in touch to confirm your deposit and walk you through next steps.

Please note: Seat selection for new season ticket holders will begin after the renewal and relocation period for current holders is complete.

Join us for every goal, hit, and heart-pounding moment in the 2025/26 Moccasins Hockey season. This is your team - this is your time.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.