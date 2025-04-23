Baton Rouge Zydeco and Head Coach Everett Thompson Part Ways

April 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco and Head Coach Everett Thompson have mutually agreed to part ways.

"We are incredibly grateful for everything Coach Thompson has contributed to the community and team over the past year and a half. I appreciate all of Everett's hard work and wish him nothing but the best," said Zydeco Team President Don Lewis.

Coach Thompson shared, "I've truly enjoyed my time with the front office staff, all of my players, and the team at the Raising Cane's River Center. I will always be cheering for the Zydeco."

The Zydeco ownership group will begin the search for a new head coach immediately.

