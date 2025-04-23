Thunderbirds Fall in Game One to Columbus, 4-1

Columbus, GA - The Carolina Thunderbirds dropped Game One of a best-of-three series in the Continental Division Finals, 4-1, on Wednesday evening at the Columbus Civic Center.

Carolina struck first for the only goal across the first 20 minutes. Zach White beat Columbus netminder, Trevor Babin, on the backhand 8:59 into the 1st period to put the Thunderbirds ahead, 1-0. Mario Cavaliere stopped all nine shots he saw from the River Dragons in the 1st period keeping Carolina ahead, 1-0, after 20 minutes.

In the 2nd period, on a quick breakout, Columbus tied the game. Alex Storjohann rifled a cross-ice pass to Austin Daae who tied the at one 8:55 into the 2nd. Carolina responded with opportunities across the final 11 minutes but could not regain the lead and the two were tied at one heading to the final 20 minutes.

After two calls against Carolina put them on the penalty kill for nearly three-and-a-half minutes, Cody Wickline backhanded home the eventual game-winning goal 6:33 into the 3rd. The River Dragons tacked on two more on empty-net goals in the final two minutes taking Game One over Carolina, 4-1.

The Continental Division Finals now shift to Winston-Salem, North Carolina for Game Two on Friday evening, with Columbus leading the best-of-three series, 1-0. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena on Friday night.

