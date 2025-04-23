River Dragons Take Critical Game One 4-1

April 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons power play continues to score timely goals, with Cody Wickline breaking a 1-1 tie at 6:33 of the third period to propel his team to a 4-1 win over the Carolina Thunderbirds in Game One of the Continental Division Final on Wednesday night.

After Zach White gave the Thunderbirds the lead in the first period, Austin Daae's first goal of the playoffs tied the game after 40 minutes, setting the stage for a dramatic third period finish.

It was then Wickline picked up a loose puck in the high slot and fired a backhand shot through the goalmouth chaos around the Carolina crease, finding room in the top part of the net and giving Columbus a lead it would not relinquish.

Carolina immediately picked up its pace, trying to push for the tying goal. After pulling goaltender Mario Cavaliere (24 saves) for the extra attacker Columbus scored not once but twice, the first from Alex Storjohann and the second from Alexander Jmaeff to cement the 4-1 win.

Trevor Babin made 22 saves to collect his third win of the playoffs.

Notes:

Storjohann's goal was his fifth of the playoffs to lead all scorers, and his first not scored on the power play.

Cody Wickline recorded his fourth goal of the post-season to rank second on the team in that category.

Austin Daae recorded a three-point night with a goal and two assists.

Columbus is now 6-for-16, good for a 37.5% conversion rate on the power play in four playoff games.

The River Dragons have now out-scored opponents in home playoff games 11-5 this season.

Columbus has a chance to wrap things up in Game Two on Friday night in Winston-Salem, with puck drop slated for 7:35 pm ET. Full coverage can be seen on the River Dragons YouTube page @ColumbusRiverDragons.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025

