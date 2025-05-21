Monroe Moccasins Announce Jay Croop as Associate Head Coach Alongside Gary Gill

May 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins are proud to announce the appointment of Jay Croop as Associate Head Coach, joining forces with Head Coach Gary Gill to lead the team into the upcoming season.

Croop, a respected name in the hockey world both on and off the ice, brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and passion to the coaching staff. Known for his high hockey IQ and commitment to player development, Croop's transition to a coaching role marks an exciting new chapter for the Moccasins organization.

"Jay is a proven competitor and natural leader," said Parker Moskal, Managing Ownership Partner of the Monroe Moccasins. "His energy and understanding of the game are exactly what we need to take this team to the next level. Pairing him with a seasoned coach like Gary Gill creates one of the strongest benches in the league. Jays ability to recruit directly contributed to the Columbus River Dragons long term success and that I saw it first hand during my time in Columbus and I'm looking forward to seeing his recruiting ability in Monroe."

"I'm beyond excited to be taking on this role with Monroe. Parker and I have built a strong relationship over the years, and I fully believe in his vision for what this organization can be." Croop shared his enthusiasm about joining the Moccasins. "Together with Coach Gill, we're going to build a culture of hard work, accountability, and pride. Our goal is simple, put a winning product on the ice every single night and give the fans a team they can be proud of."

Croop's appointment signifies the organization's ongoing commitment to building a championship- caliber team, with a strong emphasis on player growth, community engagement, and competitive excellence.

With the leadership duo of Gill and Croop now in place, the Moccasins are laying the foundation for a strong return to the ice this October. The team is focused on building a competitive roster and delivering an exciting season that fans across Monroe can be proud of.







