Heitzner and Lind Drafted in Expansion

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons organization announced today that the team has lost Kyle Heitzner and Connor Lind in expansion.

Heitzner and Lind have both been traded to the Topeka Scarecrows.

Heitzner played in three games for the River Dragons, tallying two goals, two points, 10 shots on goal and a .200 scoring percentage.

Lind played in 52 games for Columbus, scoring six goals, recording 16 assists, 22 points, four power-play goals and two game-winning goals. In playoffs, he played in all four games, marking one goal, one assist, two points and a .250 scoring percentage.







