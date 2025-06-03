River Dragons Sign Alexandre Joanette
June 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced the signing of Alexandre Joanette today.
Joanette is a 22-year-old Canadian forward from Gatineau, Quebec, who has signed a PTO with the Columbus River Dragons for the 2024-25 season. Standing at 5-10 and weighing 157 pounds, he shoots left and brings a dynamic presence to the ice.
Player Snapshot: Alexandre Joanette
Date of Birth: January 8, 2003
Hometown: Gatineau, QC, Canada
Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 5'10", 157 lbs
Shoots: Left
Contract: PTO for 2024-25
Career Highlights
Joanette has showcased his skills across various leagues:
2021-22: Fresno Monsters (USPHL Premier) - 17 GP, 10 G, 11 A, 21 PTS
2022-23: Las Vegas Thunderbirds (USPHL Premier) - 9 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 PTS
2023-24: Brive (France4) - 13 GP, 10 G, 11 A, 21 PTS
2024-25: Wasquehal (France3) - 14 GP, 6 G, 6 A, 12 PTS
His consistent performance, especially in France, highlights his adaptability and offensive prowess.
Off-Ice Commitment
Beyond the rink, Joanette is dedicated to fitness and training. He shares hockey-specific workouts on his social media, emphasizing home-friendly and gym-friendly exercises to enhance performance.
Welcome to the Lair
With his international experience and commitment to the game, Joanette is poised to make a significant impact with the River Dragons. Fans can look forward to his energy and skill on the ice this season.
