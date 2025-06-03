Zydeco Announces Sylvain Cloutier as Bench Boss

June 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Today, the Baton Rouge Zydeco announced that Sylvain Cloutier will be their new head coach for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Hailing from Mont-Laurier, Quebec, Cloutier brings a wealth of hockey experience and comes highly recommended to the Zydeco organization. He was selected in the third round of the 1992 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, as the 70th overall pick. Although he did not play for the Red Wings, Cloutier appeared in seven NHL games while dressing with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 1998-99 season. Over his career, he played 11 seasons in the American Hockey League, notably winning the Calder Cup with the Houston Aeros in 2002-2003, and spent additional seasons in the United Hockey League (UHL). Cloutier concluded his playing career in the 2013-2014 season with the Hull Stingrays in the UK's Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), where he was part of the EIHL Cup-winning teams in 2002-2007 and 2007-2008.

"When Chris and I began our extensive coaching search, we had a clear idea of what we were seeking. We wanted someone with a high-level playing career combined with a broad coaching background across various levels of competition. The Federal Prospects Hockey League requires a coach capable of recruiting from diverse sources, and from our very first conversation, Cloutier emerged as the top candidate. Sylvain will be a true leader for our organization, bringing the leadership qualities the team needs. His reputation alone will earn the respect of our players even before he steps into the locker room. We are excited about a very successful season ahead with Cloutier as our new head coach," stated Team President, Don Lewis.

Cloutier's coaching career began in 2008 with the Corpus Christi team in the Central Hockey League. He then served as player-coach for the Hull Stingrays from 2009 to 2014 in the EIHL. In the 2014-2015 season, he briefly coached the Bradford Rattlers in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League (GMHL). Following the 2013-2014 season, he became the head coach and general manager of the Essa Stallions in the CPJHL. Most recently, Cloutier was the head coach and general manager of the Corpus Christi IceRays in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), leading his team to the South Division Finals this past season before falling short to the Lone Star Brahmas, defending Champions.

"I share Don's sentiments regarding Sylvain. We hold the utmost respect for him, as he comes highly recommended by many in the hockey community. We firmly believe that we've found the right person to build a winning and exciting team on the ice. We are fortunate to have someone of Sylvain's caliber leading our organization," stated Team Owner, Chris Bryniarski

The Baton Rouge Zydeco are excited to welcome Sylvain Cloutier, whose extensive playing and coaching background will be instrumental in shaping the team's future.

For season ticket information, please contact Hope at seasontickets@brzydeco.com or call (225)515-PUCK.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.