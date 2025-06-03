Coach Cloutier Inks his First Five Players

With new leadership behind the bench this season, Coach Cloutier has been actively re-signing familiar players from last year while also laying the groundwork with new additions. Today, the Zydeco are excited to welcome back Dmitry Kuznetsov, Elijah Wilson, Tyler Larwood, Jake Cox and Scott Shorrock.

Dmitry Kuznetsov, a familiar face making his return this year, enjoyed a successful season both on and off the ice with the Zydeco last year. In 50 games, Kuznetsov scored 16 goals and added 23 assists, totaling 39 points. During the team's playoff game in Wytheville, VA, Kuznetsov contributed offensively with two assists, helping to support the team's effort. "Kuzy is a veteran player that is known to put up numbers in this league. He will be given every opportunity to get back to that key player that can change the game offensively," stated Coach Cloutier.

Also rejoining the team for the 2025-2026 season is fan favorite Elijah Wilson. Born and raised in Muskegon, Michigan, Wilson will once again call Baton Rouge home this winter. The Zydeco are eager to see Wilson continue his offensive contributions. Last season, in 48 games, Elijah scored 29 goals and added 27 assists, totaling 56 points. "Elijah is a proven offensive player in our league, he's a point a game guy. For us to have success we will be relying on him to carry the offense," mentioned Coach Cloutier.

Team captain Tyler Larwood will also be returning for the winter season. A true leader both on and off the ice, Larwood is a player any team would be fortunate to have. Although he did not wear the "C" on his jersey during the 2023-2024 season, Larwood contributed significantly to the team's offense with 22 points in just 39 games. When he decided to return for the 2024-2025 season, he was named team captain. Throughout last season, despite facing challenges at times, Larwood tallied 19 goals and 21 assists, totaling 40 points in 55 games. Coach Cloutier added, "Tyler plays the game the right way, there is a reason why he's our captain. I will be counting on his leadership on and off the ice for us to have success this season."

Jake Cox is returning to the Zydeco for his third season. He has been a key contributor, participating in 46 games during the team's inaugural season and all 56 games in the 2024-2025 season, totaling 40 points. Hailing from Columbus, GA, Jake started a lawn maintenance business in Baton Rouge during the offseason. The Zydeco team is excited to see Jake continue to lead both on and off the ice. Coach Cloutier goes on to state, "Coxy has improved every year, I can see him having an even bigger impact this season. I feel he can contribute even more offensively."

Coach Cloutier completes his initial round of signings by adding fan favorite Scott Shorrock to the roster. Shorrock played his collegiate career at UMass-Amherst in the ACHA. During the Zydeco's inaugural season, Shorrock appeared in all but one game. Over 55 games, he totaled 35 points. In the 2024-2025 season, Scott played in all 56 regular-season games, tallying 17 goals and 31 assists. Resident of Dartmouth, MA, Shorrock will call Baton Rouge home as he aims to help the team achieve their ultimate goal: a championship. Coach Cloutier goes on to state that, "Scott is another player we needed to bring back. We will be relying on him in a lot of ways. These guys all want to win and Shorrock will be a big part of our team."







