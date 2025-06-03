Zydeco Announces Opening Weekend Dates
June 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release
The Baton Rouge Zydeco are thrilled to announce that our home opening weekend for the 2025-2026 season will be on October 31st and November 1st. All Monday through Saturday games will remain at 7:05 PM, and Sunday games will continue with puck drop at 3:05 PM. We're also excited to share that this season's Mardi Gras Break has been shortened to just 7 weeks.
In addition to our schedule, we're planning an action-packed lineup of promotions, including a t-shirt giveaway night, rally towel giveaway night, trading card giveaway night, and team photos, among many others. Each night you enter the Raising Cane's River Center; you'll receive a giveaway item or experience a themed event. The Zydeco are also committed to adding lots of excitement to our intermission activities to ensure that our fans-the best in the Federal Prospects Hockey League-are entertained throughout the games.
For season ticket information, please contact Hope at seasontickets@brzydeco.com or call (225)515-PUCK.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2025
- Zydeco Announces Opening Weekend Dates - Baton Rouge Zydeco
- Coach Cloutier Inks his First Five Players - Baton Rouge Zydeco
- Zydeco Announces Sylvain Cloutier as Bench Boss - Baton Rouge Zydeco
- Athens Rock Lobsters Appoint Garrett Rutledge as General Manager and Head Coach - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Mississippi Pro Hockey Announces Rebrand - Biloxi Breakers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.