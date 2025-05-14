Mac Hill Promoted to Manager of Business Operations

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons organization announced today the promotion of current Business Development Manager, Mac Hill, to Manager of Business Operations. In his new role, Hill will oversee all aspects of day-to-day business operations of the River Dragons.

"Mac has been with Ignite Sports almost since day one in multiple roles and has earned a reputation as a 'get things done' type of leader," said River Dragons COO, Jeff Croop. "I look forward to Mac helping us take our business operations to new levels of success."

Hill most recently played a pivotal role in corporate and group sales for the River Dragons during the 2024-25 season. He was also the Manager on Duty (MOD) on game nights for CRD, handling all communications and operations efforts with the Columbus Civic Center staff.

A native of Columbus, Hill enjoys bluegrass music, baseball, gardening, spending time on the farm and helping local businesses.







