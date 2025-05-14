Baton Rouge Zydeco Announces Charley Watson as New General Manager

Charley Watson has been appointed as the General Manager of the Baton Rouge Zydeco and will work closely with Team President Don Lewis.

Charley's background includes over 25 years of experience in which he has worked in the ticket and corporate sales department for the CHL's Arizona Sundogs, and playing a pivotal role in launching the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL, by managing all corporate and ticket sales. Additionally, Charley served as CRO for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits and contributed to the founding of the Binghamton Black Bears in the FPHL. Charley's last stop before joining the Zydeco was the General Manager of the Motor City Rockers, also members of the FPHL.

Team President Don Lewis had to say, "Charley will be a valuable addition to our front office. Our primary focus is providing the best possible fan experience, and I am confident that Charley will significantly contribute to that goal. Charley will also be a valuable asset to myself and the entire sales team in securing additional corporate partnerships, ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of our team for many years to come. I look forward to welcoming him to the Zydeco family beginning June 1st.







