Monroe Moccasins Announce Jeremy Roenick as Investor/Partner

Monroe, LA - Perkin Hockey Group, the owner of the Monroe Moccasins professional hockey team, today announced that NHL Alumni and Hockey Hall of Famer, Jeremy Roenick, (who had a legendary 21-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, LA Kings, and San Jose Sharks) has joined the organization as an investor and partner.

The Monroe Moccasins recently concluded their inaugural season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), setting a new league record for fan attendance. The team's remarkable debut solidified Monroe's reputation as a rising hockey market and demonstrated the growing enthusiasm for professional hockey across Louisiana.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy Roenick to the Perkin Hockey Group and the Monroe Moccasins family," said Nic Perkin, Majority Owner of Perkin Hockey Group. "Jeremy is one of the greatest players in the history of the game. His expertise, leadership, and passion for hockey will be instrumental as we continue to grow the Moccasins into a premier franchise and deliver world-class professional hockey to our fans throughout Louisiana."

In Jeremy's 21-year NHL career, he played in 1,363 games. He finished with 513 goals, 703 assists, and 1,216 points. He was the last Chicago Blackhawk in franchise history to record a 50-goal season (which he did twice in his career next to Bobby Hull and Al Secord). He recorded 3x100 point seasons in a row and is one of four Americans ever to record 500 goals. He represented Team USA at the 1998 and 2002 Winter Olympics where he led the team to a silver medal. He is the only player in NHL history to lead his team in goals, assists, points, and penalty minutes in back-to-back season with the Coyotes from 1999-2001.

Jeremy made 9-NHL All-Star appearances and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2024, capping off one of the most historical careers in NHL history.

During the 2024-2025 season, the Monroe Moccasins led the FPHL in both season ticket sales and overall attendance - a testament to the team's strong community support and the city's emergence as a bona fide American hockey destination.

"I am honored and excited to join the Monroe Moccasins and the Perkin Hockey Group," said Roenick. "The passion and loyalty of the fans in Monroe are truly special. I am committed to helping build a championship-caliber organization and bringing the first professional hockey championship to the great state of Louisiana. I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

The addition of Jeremy Roenick marks a significant milestone for the Monroe Moccasins as the team builds momentum toward future success both on and off the ice.

