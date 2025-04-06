Moccasins Eliminated from Playoff Contention with 4-2 Loss to River Dragons

MONROE, LA. - The Monroe Moccasins' postseason hopes officially came to an end Saturday night with a 4-2 loss to the Columbus River Dragons at Monroe Civic Center.

Monroe (18-23-8-1-3, 71 points) outshot Columbus 32-18 but was undone by a three-goal second period from the visitors. The win extended the River Dragons' dominance over Monroe to seven straight games and strengthened their grip on the No. 3 seed in the Continental Division standings. Columbus improved to 27-15-4-4-2 (96 points) with the victory.

Scott Coash opened the scoring for the Moccasins at 12:16 of the first period, recording his 14th of the season. But after a slow start, Columbus found its footing in the second. Cody Wickline tied the game at 5:23, and despite a quick response from Khaden Henry to restore Monroe's lead, the River Dragons took control. Austin Daae made it 2-2 at 10:54. Then Tristan Reid gave Columbus its first lead of the night at 15:52 to make it 3-2.

Monroe pushed hard in the third, generating consistent pressure, but Columbus goaltender Trevor Babin turned aside every shot in the final frame. With the Moccasins' net empty in the final minute, Nash Hatcher buried the insurance goal at 19:39 to seal the win.

Saturday's game was also Retro Night at the Civic Center, as the Moccasins paid tribute to the history of hockey in Monroe. The team will close out its inaugural FPHL season next weekend, aiming to finish on a high note despite missing the postseason.

