Zydeco Clinch a Wildcard Spot in the 2024-25 Commissioners Cup Playoffs

April 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco, in just their second year of existence, are heading to the FPHL playoffs to contend for the Commissioners Cup.

The Zydeco will take on the Blue Ridge Bobcats in the Wildcard Game on Tuesday the 15th. The game location will be determined by final rankings and seeding. If the Zydeco clinch the 4th seed, the game will be played at the Raising Cane's River Center. However, if the Bobcats secure the 4th seed, the game will take place at the Hitachi Energy Center in Wytheville, VA. Either way, the Zydeco and the Bobcats will face off in the first playoff game in Zydeco franchise history.

If the Zydeco defeat the Bobcats, they will face the #1 seed in the Continental Division on April 17th. Game One of that series will be played at the Raising Cane's River Center before the series shifts to the home arena of the top seed.

After finishing near the bottom of the league last season and struggling early on, the Zydeco found their rhythm under new head coach Everett Thompson. While they didn't quite reach playoff contention then, the foundation was set.

This season, the Zydeco came out strong, leading the league near the halfway point. The second half brought challenges, as they slipped from first to third and fought to stay in the race. But with key roster additions and the return of familiar faces, the team regained momentum and surged toward a playoff spot.

A huge weekend against the Watertown Wolves sealed the deal, as the Zydeco pulled off the improbable and punched their ticket to the postseason. From near last to Cup contenders in just one year - the Zydeco are charging full steam ahead into the playoffs!

Single game playoff tickets are now available at the Raising Cane's River Center box office.

