Dragons to Host Playoff Game April 16

April 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team will host the first game of its best-of-three playoff series on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:05 pm.

The River Dragons will host Game One of the Continental Division Semifinal series regardless of which team finishes second, be it the Carolina Thunderbirds or Athens Rock Lobsters. The remainder of the schedule for Games Two and Three (if necessary) will be released when the opponent is determined.

Playoff ticket packages are on sale now through the River Dragons office by calling (706) 507-4625.

Special playoff group ticket packages are also available starting with as few at 10 people in your group and include special River Dragons swag! Call for more details or to book your group today.

