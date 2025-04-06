Shahin's Heroics and Wilson's 3-Point Night Power Zydeco to Comeback Win against Wolves

April 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - In a back-and-forth thriller filled with special teams fireworks and highlight-reel moments, the Baton Rouge Zydeco clawed their way to a huge 6-5 victory on the road against the Watertown Wolves, making a big statement as they roll into the postseason.

The opening period had it all-six goals, four of them on the power play, and both teams trading punches like playoff hockey had already arrived. Watertown struck first with a power play goal from Chase DiBari, but the Zydeco answered just over a minute later thanks to Ross Bartlett burying one off a clean feed from Elijah Wilson. From there, it was a flurry of goals. Wilson and Aaron Shahin would both notch power play tallies to briefly give Baton Rouge the lead, but Watertown's Domenic Della Civita rifling one from the point leveled things at 3-3 before the end of the period.

In the second, the Wolves grabbed momentum with a short-handed goal and an even-strength tally to make it 5-3, but the Zydeco never blinked. Narek Aleksanyan would cut into the deficit with a power play snipe, and Tyler Larwood-who's been red-hot lately-buried the equalizer with just 11 seconds left in the frame. That made it three goals in three games for the rookie forward.

The game-winner came midway through the third, as Aaron Shahin broke through once again with his second of the night-his first points since January 18 against the Dashers HC-off a setup from Shane Haggerty and the ever-dangerous Elijah Wilson, who finished the night with three points.

In net, Sammy Bernard picked up win number 20 on the season, turning aside 28 of 34 shots to move to 20-12-3. On the other side, Eloi Bouchard did his best to keep the Wolves in it, stopping 34 of 40, but ultimately took the loss to fall to 5-4-0.

With this gritty comeback win, the Zydeco continue to trend in the right direction heading into the playoffs-finding offense from unlikely heroes and proving they can hang in the most chaotic of contests.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.