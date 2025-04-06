Bandurkin Hangs 4, Hat Tricks Trick Sea Wolves 11-3

April 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Sea Wolves returned home for a two game set against the second place team in the Empire division. As Mississippi looked to capitalize on home ice advantage for the weekend the Hat Tricks attempted to cement home ice advantage against Port Huron in their first round playoff matchup.

Danbury came out with a strong push as Gleb Bandurkin came out firing. 93 seconds into the game a perfect pass found an open Bandurkin who put the puck behind Ed Coffey for a 1-0 lead. 3:30 later Bandurkin came back in and went forehand-backhand and gave the Hat Tricks a 2-0 lead. Vadim Forlov joined the scoring six minutes later on a cross crease pass to tally his 20th of the season for the 3-0 lead before 5:54 later Frolov scored again from the top of the circle to make it 4-0. The Sea Wolves got a late power play on a Kyle Gonzalez trip and Austin Langworth got his first pro goal as a Sea Wolf on a perfect shot past Connor McCollum to make it 4-1.

87 seconds into the second frame Jonny Ruiz blasted a five hole shot past Ed Coffey for the four goal advantage again putting Danbury back up 5-1. Bandurkin completed his hat trick late into the second period as at 13:37 Bandurkin got a perfectly laid pass into the slot going forehand-backhand again to give the Hat Tricks a 6-1 lead. Less than a minute later on a two on one Dylan Hullaby fired a wrister behind Coffey for the 7-1 advantage. 92 seconds after that the Sea Wolves found a way to put pucks on net and after two rebounds Noah Hippolyte-Smith came fresh off the bench and buried another behind McCollum to close the gap to 7-2.

Hat Tricks continued scoring early and often in the third as Jacob Ratcliffe found the back of the net to put Danbury up 8-2 just 1:45. It took another 1:57 later Chase Harwell added another to give the Hat Tricks a 9-2 lead. As the score hung it seemed as though Mississippi was looking for some sign of life and Philip Wong found a way as he buried a shot through McCollum to close the gap to 9-3, but 43 seconds later Corey Anderson extended the lead to double digits 10-3. Bandurkin added a fourth to his night at 14:44 to put the exclamation point on the evening for the playoff bound Danbury squad.

Coffey stopped 31 of 42 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves play their final home game of 2024-2025 tomorrow night at 6:00pm. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the Box Office.

