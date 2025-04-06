On Barr's Retirement Night Sea Wolves Stumble 5-1

April 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







One day removed from a blowout 11-3 score the Sea Wolves tested themselves against the second place team in the Empire Division again. After a pregame ceremony honoring the Captain Justin Barr's retirement and his number being raised to the rafters it seemed as though the night was set for something memorable.

Though no scoring came through in the first period a high hit by Carter Eha started a tussle and earned the Sea Wolves a 5 minute major penalty for an illegal hit to the head that turned into a five on three on a Philip Wong high sticking call. The Sea Wolves weathered the storm to the end of the first and saw Richie Parent stand tall in net.

With a 5 on 3 advantage it didn't take Danbury long to cash in as just 22 seconds into the second period Jonny Ruiz ripped a shot from the top of the circle that found a way past Parent for the 1-0 lead. Though the Sea Wolves killed off the remainder of the major penalty the Hat Tricks continued to pressure and at 7:39 Aleksander Vasilyev found the back of the net for the 2-0 lead. Another 1:45 later Cory Anderson netted his second of the weekend to give Danbury a commanding 3-0 lead. The Sea Wolves found a way to chip away while on the power play a cross zone pass from Lucas Piekarczyk found Don Carter Jr who slung one past Frankie McClendon to close the gap to 3-1.

Despite multiple power plays and opportunities the Sea Wolves couldn't battle back any closer. Danbury's Jacob Ratcliffe took advantage of the pulled netminder for the 4-1 edge before Anderson buried his second of the night on an odd angle shot past Parent to make it 5-1.

Parent stopped 28 of 32 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves close out their season next Friday and Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Follow along on Youtube!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.