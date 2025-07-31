River Dragons Trade for Defenseman Josh Colten

July 31, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Josh Colten from the Watertown Wolves in exchange for defenseman Andrey Simonchyk and additional considerations.

Colten, 32, was acquired by the Wolves on May 22, 2025, through the Motor City Rockers dispersal draft. In 167 regular-season games with the Rockers, Colten was a standout performer, tallying 126 points (34g, 92a). This past season, the right-shot defenseman set a career high with 15 goals, also adding 27 assists for a total of 42 points. In addition to his offensive production, Colten served as captain and appeared in all 56 games, a feat he has accomplished twice in the past three years.

"We had Josh rated very high on our list going into the dispersal draft," said Jeff Croop, Chief Operating Officer, Governor, and General Manager of Ignite Sports and Entertainment. "He brings valuable veteran experience and leadership to our blue line, and we're excited to add a player of his caliber to our locker room."

The 6-foot, 185-pound defenseman launched his FPHL career with the now-defunct St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints during the 2016-17 season, skating in 12 games before moving on to the Port Huron Prowlers mid-year. In the ensuing three seasons, all with the Prowlers, the Los Angeles, California, native established himself as a top-tier defenseman, registering 71 points (18g, 53a) across 102 games.

Simonchyk, 25, appeared in three games with the River Dragons after he was acquired on March 1, 2025, from the Monroe Moccasins.







