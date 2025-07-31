Wieber Re-Signs for Year 3

July 31, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the re-signing of defenseman, Dan Wieber, for the 2025-26 season. Wieber is the 10th re-signee from last year's championship squad and fourth defender to re-up.

Dan will be entering his third, full season with Binghamton. He has played in exactly 100 regular season games, recording seven goals and 24 assists. This past season he finished with a +24 rating in his 49 games played.

In his last two years, Wieber has appeared in all 15 possible playoff matchups for Binghamton. During the Empire Division Finals, Dan scored his first ever playoff goal against Port Huron. It was the first goal of six that night, but proved to be the game-winning goal that would send the Black Bears back to the Commissioner's Cup Finals.

